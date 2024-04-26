Gang hires cab, robs driver at knifepoint in Chennai

CHENNAI: A three-member gang attacked and robbed a cab driver after hiring his vehicle early on Wednesday from Madhavaram.

According to the Madhavaram police, the victim was identified as Haranchand Srihar (23) of Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur. He was working as a cab driver in Chennai and was residing at Gummidipoondi. On Wednesday morning, Haranchand’s cab was booked by a customer. He went to a spot at Kodungaiyur and three men got in.

“As the vehicle was moving, one of the men attacked Haranchand with the butt of a knife. They took his purse and took Rs 300 that was inside it. They took his mobile phone and checked his bank balance, which was Rs 1,500, and made him withdraw it from an ATM.

Then at a shop near a petrol bunk, they made him buy juice and cigarettes. They alighted near a ground at Madhavaram Milk Colony and escaped. However, before fleeing, one of them deleted all the transactions on Haranchand’s mobile phone and took the SIM card with him.”

Based on a complaint lodged by Haranchand, the Madhavaram police registered a case. A probe is on.