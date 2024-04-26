Veggies face summer heat, prices on the boil in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables in the Koyambedu wholesale market, mainly carrots and beans, has surged due to low supply. Traders anticipate that the prices will remain high for the next two months till the summer heat subsides. The price of beans have spiked to Rs 140 per kg and ginger to Rs 150 per kg.

According to the vegetable wholesalers, the rise in price can be attributed to a decrease in yield. “Normally, Koyambedu market receives about 450 lorries of vegetables,each with an average capacity of 10 tonnes per vehicle. Now, it has reduced to 350 lorries due to which there is a shortage of vegetables. This increases their price by 50 to 100%,” said Chandran, president of Licensed Merchants Association.

The wholesale price of carrot has increased to Rs 70 per kg, beetroot to Rs 35, green peas to Rs 60, potatoes to Rs 30, cauliflower to Rs 40, bitter gourd to Rs 50, yam to Rs 60, cucumber to Rs 25, cluster beans to Rs 15, chow chow to Rs 20, white pumpkin to Rs 20, brinjal to Rs 25-30, and drumstick to Rs 60. The prices have surged from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per kg for different vegetables. As a respite, prices of onion and tomatoes are nominal, selling at Rs 20 and Rs 25 respectively. While these are wholesale prices, the rates in the retail markets would be even higher.

Many districts including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur, and other districts that supply vegetables to the market didn’t receive good rains. As a result, the supply has reduced. Due to the summer, consumption of vegetables has also increased. The prices will remain high for the next two months when the heat is expected to reduce, said Soundararajan, president of Koyambedu Potato Wholesale Merchants Association.