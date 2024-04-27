50 per cent redevelopment work at Chennai Park station complete, project expedited

CHENNAI: Redevelopment works at Chennai Park station have gained momentum, with 50% completion of the proposed works aimed at facilitating seamless passenger transition between the station and Chennai Central, MRTS, and Central metro station.

According to official sources, the station serves as a vital point connecting Chennai Central in the Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section. “During rush hours, the entry and exit points of the station witness huge congestion. As part of the redevelopment project, station approaches are being developed not only to provide seamless movement of passengers but also to improve access for persons with disabilities,” an official said.

Last year, the station was taken up for redevelopment at a cost of `10.68 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. An official note said that over 50% of the redevelopment works has been completed, including the resurfacing of flooring on platforms 1A, 1 and 2. “The works to instal lifts, new canopy and other enhancements are under way,” the note added.

The redevelopment plan involves the construction of a new booking office with an executive lounge, a new canopy at the entry with waiting space, resurfacing of flooring on platforms, development of a pedestrian walkway towards MRTS stations and Poonamallee High Road entry and new platform shelters.

Additionally, the proposal includes the provision of lifts (three lifts) for the foot overbridge and handrails, a passenger information display system, an enhanced public announcement system, modern signage, the statement added.