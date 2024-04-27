AR constable, 2 friends booked for ‘cheating’ cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police have booked an Armed Reserve police constable and her two friends for allegedly cheating a traffic police constable to the tune of Rs 7.95 lakh under the pretext of online business. The victim tried to die by suicide in February and is now out of danger.

According to sources, P Muniswaran (30) was employed as a constable at Flower Bazaar Traffic Police Station. In November last, he got acquainted with Priya (33), an AR constable, and her two friends Ajin and Anand, through a mutual friend. Promising to invest in their online business and getting a huge return, they made him transfer Rs 7.95 lakh.

However, in December, when Muniswaran did not get any return, he lodged a police complaint. The police tried to inquire, but the trio did not cooperate. In February, Muiswaran tried to die by suicide and was admitted to hospital. After conducting inquiry, police booked a case against the three persons on Thursday. They are yet to be arrested.

(Those with suicidal thoughts contact helpline 104 and Sneha’s 044-24640050)