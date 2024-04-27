Keep an eye out during summer

Here are ways to protect your eyes this summer
Summer brings longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of outdoor activities. However, along with the fun, it also brings some risks to eye health. The sun’s intense rays, increased outdoor time, and exposure to various elements can potentially harm your eyes if not properly cared for. As summer has set in, there is a need to protect the eyes from the season’s potential hazards. Longer days, increased outdoor activities, and the intense heat requires special attention to maintain eye health. To ensure your eyes stay healthy and happy this summer, here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.
(The writer is CMO & consultant cornea, Sankara Eye Hospital)
Dr Umesh
Dos
Wear Sunglasses
Ensure to use quality sunglasses that provide 100 per cent UV protection. UV rays can cause damage to your eyes, leading to conditions like cataract and macular degeneration. Check out for sunglasses labelled as blocking both UVA and UVB rays.
Use Protective Eyewear
Whether you’re swimming, playing sports, or doing yard work, wear appropriate eye protection. Goggles or safety glasses can shield your eyes from debris, chemicals, and other harmful substances.
Stay Cautious about Seasonal Eye Allergies
Look out for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis, usually more common in summer. Symptoms are redness, itching, congestion of eyes along with sneezing. In case you experience such symptoms, avoid vigorous rubbing and consult your eye doctor.
Take Breaks from Screens
With more leisure time during the summer, it’s tempting to spend more hours on electronic gadgets. However, prolonged screen time, particularly for kids, can strain your eyes and contribute to digital eye fatigue. Follow the 20-20 rule i.e for every 20 minutes of screen time, take a break and look at a distant object for 20 minutes. Also, blink frequently while on screen; the normal blink rate is 15 per minute.
Get Regular Eye Exams
Schedule comprehensive eye exams with your ophthalmologist at least once a year, even if you don’t notice any vision problems. Eye exams can detect early signs of eye conditions like glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration, allowing for timely treatment and management.
Don’ts
Rub Your Eyes
Steer clear of rubbing your eyes, particularly with unwashed hands, as this action can introduce bacteria and irritants, potentially resulting in infections or worsening pre-existing eye conditions such as allergies or dry eye syndrome.
Forget Sun Protection
While sunglasses are essential, don’t overlook other sun protection measures. Wear wide-brimmed hats or visors to shield your eyes from direct sunlight, particularly during peak hours when the sun’s rays are strongest (usually between 10am and 4pm).
Swim with Contact Lenses
If you use contact lenses, avoid swimming or showering with them in place to prevent waterborne bacteria from entering your eyes and raising the chance of infection. Instead, opt for prescription swim goggles or contemplate using daily disposable lenses specifically for water-related activities.
Ignore Symptoms
Be vigilant for any alterations in your vision or eye condition, and promptly seek medical assistance if you encounter persistent symptoms like eye discomfort, redness, itching, or sudden vision shifts. Neglecting these indicators may result in complications or permanent harm to your eyes.
Skimp on Sleep
Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health, including eye health. Lack of sleep can cause eye strain, dryness, and irritation. Your eyes perform a wide range of tasks throughout the day and need rest. Aim for minimum seven hours of quality sleep each night to allow your eyes to rest and rejuvenate.
Risk mid-day sun
The sun’s rays are at their strongest during mid-day, and direct exposure poses a heightened risk to your eye health. Opt for indoor activities or seek shade outdoors to minimise the impact of harmful UV radiation on your vision.