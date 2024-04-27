Koovagam Festival: Divinity in diversity

CHENNAI: The 18-day Koovagam Festival, an annual gathering of transgender women, ended this week. This festival serves as a venue for the community to unite, celebrate their identity, and raise awareness about their issues and rights. A large number of transpersons converged in Villupuram’s Koothandavar temple for the festival. The last three days are celebrated with great zeal. On the 16th day of the festival, Miss Koovagam fashion show was held, transgender people from across the country gathered on the 17th day to get married to Lord Aravan, a ritual that can be traced back to a tale in the Mahabharatha. As Lord Aravan would be killed on the 18th day, his ‘wives’ embrace widowhood by wearing a white saree, makeup, and jewellery. TNIE lensman Sriram R brings some frames.