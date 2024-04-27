Lok Sabha polls: Entry granted. Access denied

CHENNAI: It was 19-year-old Saravanan’s first time casting his vote in the Lok Sabha elections. The resident of Avvai Shanmugam Salai, affected with a rare muscular disability, reached his polling booth 102 at 7 am to avoid any delays and get inked at the earliest. What curbed his excitement was the school entrance, which was a muddy and gravel-laden path. This made it difficult for him to move on his wheelchair. “Not one police official or any other staff offered to help. With the help of my parents, I entered. I waited. I was later informed that there was some problem with the EVM machine and we needed to wait further,” he rues. After a delay of almost one and a half hours, Saravanan went inside the polling booth. But as the tables were not accessible, he wasn’t able to cast the vote by himself and had to seek his mother’s help.

Working towards easing the process of voting, especially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the Election Commission of India notified on the availability of the pick-up and drop facility for them from their residences to the polling station through the Saksham App by calling 1950 or by calling the District Control Room. Unfortunately, the services didn’t work for Saravanan. “It wasn’t reachable. My friend told me that when he tried to avail the services, they didn’t respond in a favourable way,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Sathish Kumar, a member of Disability Rights Alliance, refused to opt for the pick-up and drop option as most of the vehicles aren’t disability friendly. “It will mostly be a normal cab, it won’t have provisions to fit in a wheelchair,” he notes. Explaining in detail about the accessibility issues inside the polling booth, Sathish who voted from SIVET College, Gowrivakkam, says, “The buildings are very old and the rooms were very small, unable to accommodate wheelchairs properly. The machine is placed close to the wall; most of us weren’t able to reach the buttons as the tables weren’t accessible.”

While the ordeals for wheelchair users continued this time around too, the situation had improved for those with visual impairment. Raghuraman, assistant professor at Government Arts College for Men, Nandanam, who is visually impaired, appreciated the Election Commission for the efforts taken towards 100% voting experiences for PwDs. Affirming that there is room for improvement, he says, “All things should be done well at least a month in advance. Lack of awareness is one fault. Even the minimum standard guidelines are not followed in most of the polling booths. Some places lacked wheelchairs and ramps. EVMs should have stickers indicating the machine numbers, which confused the visually impaired. There should also be audio enabled support to ensure that voting is done through VVPATs.”

Despite the grievances, some polling booths in the city were disabled- and senior citizens-friendly with volunteers offering help. Ivan Raquinha, a 61-year-old resident who voted in Surapet, highlighted that he had a hassle-free experience. He says, “I had suffered a stroke recently and couldn’t walk without support. Hence, two volunteers brought awheelchair to the car and wheeled me in. They even took me inside the classroom with the help of a ramp. It was over in 10 minutes.”