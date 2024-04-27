Short-term care at Athulya for seniors seeking assistance

CHENNAI: Athulya Senior Care is offering short-term stays acknowledging the significance of optimal care and attention for elderly family members. Whether it’s for post- surgery recovery or to entrust elders to safe hands during the upcoming holiday season as families embark on travel plans, Athulya Senior Care provides compassionate support, ensuring seniors’ well-being and comfort in a safe environment.

Residents are actively encouraged to engage in activities that resonate with their interests. With 24X7 security and surveillance, the safety and well-being of the elders are of utmost priority. A dedicated team of trained and skilled staff members provide round-the-clock care. As the journey to recovery after surgery can be challenging, especially for seniors who may require additional support and assistance, the facility is equipped to cater to individuals in need of post-surgery recuperation. With a team of dedicated caregivers and healthcare professionals, each resident receives personalised care and attention tailored to their specific recovery needs. Assistance with medication management, physical therapy exercises, and providing companionship and encouragement, is also provided.