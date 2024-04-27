Traffic diversion at Chennai's Madley Junction from April 27

CHENNAI: Due to the construction of a flyover at Madley Junction, the following traffic diversions will be implemented from Saturday to April 26, 2025.

Vehicles coming from North Usman Road towards T Nagar bus stand are prohibited from using the Usman Road flyover near Panagal Park. Instead, vehicles can take the service road of the flyover and reach T Nagar bus stand via Prakasam Road, Bhashyam Road, Thyagaraya Road and Burkit Road.

Only buses will be allowed to ply from Burkit Road Mooparappan Street Junction towards Madley. Other vehicles can reach T Nagar bus stand via Usman Road, Mooparappan Street, Musa Street, South Dhandapani Street and Mannar Street.

From T Nagar bus stand, vehicles have to take South Osman Road to reach Saidapet Anna Road and reach Kannammapet junction, and then take South West Boag Road, CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road, CIT Nagar Third Main Road and reach Anna Road.

Vehicles going from CIT Nagar 1st Main Road to North Usman Road should take South West Boag Road at Kannammapet junction and take Venkatanarayana Road to reach North Usman Road via Nageswaran Rao Road.

Vehicles from T Nagar bus stand which have to reach North Usman Road from Madley Roundabout have to take Burkit Road to Venkatanarayana Road and turn left at Nageswara Rao Road.