TruthCon: A combat against misinformation

CHENNAI: Living in a world where our lives are being influenced by Artificial Intelligence in profound ways, separating facts from fiction has never been more necessary than at present. With deep fakes of celebrities surfacing on social media, the days of us being the targets are not very far. Addressing this issue, TEDxNapier Bridge is bringing forward an exhibition and a TEDx Salon under the title ‘TruthCon: Tackling Misinformation’.

“We wanted to explore the topic of misinformation, and hence, we came up with this name called TruthCon,” says Shyam Sundar, a founder member of TEDxNapier Bridge. Being set against the backdrop of information exchange and engaging exhibits, this event promises to be an exploration of its roots, allure, and the mechanisms through which it unfurls, amplified by the power of AI.

“TEDx events typically delve into ideas, but here, we’re not only exploring ideas but also seeking solutions for them, and the exhibition adds a unique dimension to the usual TEDx format,” explains Shyam. Spanning two days, today and tomorrow, the exhibition delves into the intricate ways misinformation impacts our lives and the pivotal role AI plays in its propagation and mitigation. “Visitors can explore various forms of misinformation, understand the challenges it poses, and importantly, discover available solutions that may not be widely known,” Shyam elaborates. The exhibition will run from 3 pm to 7 pm today and from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm tomorrow. Additionally, the event will debut a website called ‘TruthCon’ aimed at providing citizens with solutions, including a reporting mechanism to combat misinformation and more.

No TEDx talk would be complete without an impressive roster of speakers, right? Well, prepare to delve into this subject as speakers like Nilesh Christopher, a technology journalist; Sindhuja Sankaran, a social psychologist; Karen Rebelo, a fact-checker and journalist; and Muralitharan K, a journalist and Tamil history enthusiast, dissect prevalent misconceptions surrounding AI and unveil the realities beneath the surface. Kicking off at 2.45 pm, this event will happen at Kamarajar Arangam Mini Hall and will also showcase a musical performance by Uru Paanar, a Chennai-based musical collective renowned for infusing contemporary rhythms with traditional instruments. “We aimed for an eclectic mix of performances since the topic discussed is serious; hence, offering a lighthearted touch,” explains Shyam. Setting this TEDx event apart from its counterparts, he emphasises that attendees can engage in conversations with speakers post-talks, generating conversations around their questions.

As the countdown draws to a close, it’s worth highlighting another standout feature of this event: a commitment to sustainability. Unlike traditional events, no plastic has been used in their curation; instead, every element, from props to signage, has been crafted from recycled cardboard. So, be prepared to challenge assumptions, broaden your perspectives, and engage in the forefront of AI discourse at this event.

Prior registration is required to access the venue. To register, log onto: https://bit.ly/truthcon-tedx