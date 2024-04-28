After fake certificates, Chennai corporation plans own wing to check road work quality

CHENNAI: The city corporation is preparing to set up a separate quality control wing to reduce dependency on project management consultants (PMCs) who verify bills and certificates from contractors for road laying works. The move comes in the wake of two contractors allegedly produced fake mix design certificates for laying interior roads.

Henceforth, the designated city corporation team will now verify certificates and bills independently. Officials said that civic body engineers who verify these documents have other roles and responsibilities which might result in them overlooking lapses and the quality control wing that was once functioning has been dormant since 2014.

As for the fake certificates already produced, corporation officials said that they will recover the amount from ongoing works and withhold the security deposit obtained from the contractors.

“We will initiate criminal proceedings. The contractor and, if necessary, the project management consultants will be prohibited from carrying out any other work for the next six months after the inquiry comes to a close,” a senior corporation official said.

The design mix report specifies the quantities and optimal proportion of the composite material to create a specific grade of concrete that ensures strength and quality. When the proportions are not followed, the quality of roads laid take a hit. As per the existing system, the contractors must obtain the approval for the mix design certificates from Anna University and submit it to PMCs for approval. One of the consultants had raised a complaint on April 15 regarding the veracity of the mix certificate by two contractors.

The city corporation, from Monday, will also initiate random checks on ongoing road laying works and those already completed even if they have been given the go-ahead by PMCs. The checks will be carried out by two technical assistants and an assistant executive engineer. In addition, corporation officials have written to PMCs, asking them to cross verify design mix reports before letting contractors carry out work, in the meantime.

“No work should be allowed on an emergency basis without verification,” the note said.