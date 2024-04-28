Eight held in Rs 3.5cr bank fraud case in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch has arrested eight people including two former ICICI bank staff on charges of defrauding the bank of `3.57 crore. K Jawahar Perumal (28) and S Karthik (31) who were formerly employed with the bank were arrested along with S Sathish (33), his wife S Sharmila (31), G Dhanasekar (49), S Mahalakshmi (41), her husband D Satishkumar (47) and S Sasirekha (43).

The issue came to light during an internal audit, following which the chief bank manager filed a complaint with the city police. The bank fraud investigation wing found that the accused created bogus accounts and credit cards with the help of the bank staff and also obtained loans which they did not repay, leading to losses worth Rs 3.57 crore.

“They took a loan in the name of IRS Metronics Private Limited and created fake salary accounts. They also got credit cards in the name of 59 fake workers and received personal loans through bogus names,” a police officer said.