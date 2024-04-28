Girl dies in freak accident while playing at her house in Chennai

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old girl was found dead at her house in the Perumbakkam on Friday. Police said that she got entangled and accidentally strangled herself while trying to hang on to a towel that she had tied like a cradle on the clothesline.

The girl, Ashwathi, was a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam was at home while both her parents left for work.

“She had locked the door from the inside. Her grandfather had been sleeping outside and her cousins, who were at home for the summer holidays, were also playing outside. We are continuing to investigate the matter,” said a police official.

Upon returning home, her parents knocked on the door and went on to break it after Ashwathi failed to respond. After finding her unconscious, they took her to a private hospital nearby where she was declared brought dead.

A police official said that while the circumstances sounded suspicious initially, further investigations revealed that it may have been a freak accident.

The body has been sent for autopsy at the Chromepet Government hospital. A case has been registered.