Dancing through eras of art

CHENNAI: Dance is a universal language which allows you to express yourself without words.”

In a world so heavily dependent on scripted words, it is all the more imperative that we do not let the light of other means of expression ever dim. International Dance Day on April 29, created in 1982 to honour Jean-Georges Noverre, considered the founder of modern ballet, is a celebration of the language of dance and its role in our lives.

With dance having barely left any tangible evidence of its existence in history, it is art that has documented it from ancient times. Dance has crept into primitive cave walls, canvases and stones as artworks, immortalising eras and bearing testimony to the fact that all human civilisations included dance in their culture. Here are some of the interesting stories these artworks tell us.

THE SHADOWS OF BALLET

French artist Edgar Degas, who dedicated most of his career to the subject of dance, captured the movement of ballet dancers like no other artist before him ever had. His fascination with dance was not surprising as he was born to a family of music lovers. From 1860, he created almost 1500 paintings of ballet dancers, turning his interest into an obsession. It wasn’t just the allure of the dance form that absorbed him. He was also drawn to the politics behind these performances.

Most of the young ballet dancers came from poor backgrounds and worked gruelling hours to train and perform. The horror of it all was that they were also expected to ‘entertain’ wealthy men who propositioned them backstage. It was only through this culture of sex work that the dancers could ensure a rich patron to support them on their path to success and freedom from poverty. The painting, L’etoile or The Star from 1878, brilliantly depicts this grim reality with the ballerina standing in the forefront under the spotlights, enjoying her moment of radiant glory while a well dressed man stands in the background, probably controlling her life.