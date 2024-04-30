A stroll to memorialise history

CHENNAI: Imagine a 116-acre park nestled in the very heart of Chennai, complete with lush greenery, a zoo, and waterbodies as far as the eye could see. This was once the vibrant reality of My Ladies Park in Periyamet, a locale also known as Periamedu. However, presently, the park has dwindled down to a compact garden, one of the last vestiges of a once resplendent place of recreation and relaxation.

Earlier, in the late 1800s, this verdant enclosure was known by the name ‘People’s Park’, and the often untold history of this park was one of the highlights of a cultural heritage walk hosted by Madras Inherited.

On the morning of April 28, eager souls gathered on Raja Muthiah Road, then journey to Vepery High Road, soaking in the area’s cultural significance. Much of Periamedu’s history is now tucked away in nooks and crannies, almost buried under modern commercial structures, but the guide for the day, Ashmitha Athreya, unravelled hidden secrets and uncovered stories that are rarely discussed.

Ashmitha is the head of operations, trustee, and lead storyteller at Madras Inherited, and as we trailed along Periamedu’s pathways, she pointed out the numerous leather shops dotted along the roads, the famous Periamet Mosque, and the Madras Veterinary College, known for its remarkable Indo-Saracenic architecture. The final stop of the walk was My Ladies Park, where Ashmitha brought to life the far-from-humble beginnings of this landmark. “Governor Charles Trevelyan (1859-1860) took the initiative to establish a public park as a civic area, and as a consequence, the People’s Park was opened to the city of Madras in 1861. Following its opening under governor William Denison’s administration, many people flocked to use its amenities.”

This attraction that was easily accessible by Madras’ residents had everything people could dream of, and it quickly won over their hearts. On the park’s defining features, Ashmitha said, “It was foremost a significant green lung and civic space in the city. It provided public amenities like lakes, a bandstand, and walkways for people to enjoy. The park’s grounds were also used for fairs and, much later, circuses. By 1863, the People’s Park was also home to what would later be called the Municipal Zoological Gardens. Numerous animal, bird, and reptile species were on show at the zoo, which drew large crowds of visitors.”

But what happened to this park that was seemingly inseparable from the daily lives of thousands in Madras? Ashmitha highlighted that encroachment and the growing need for more commercial spaces led to the park’s area being slowly chipped away at. She said, “The park’s vast acreage was gradually divided and made available for other purposes, as the city expanded and more space was required to construct modern structures. This pattern persisted until the park was reduced to its current designation as My Ladies Park.” Sites such as the Ripon Building, Victoria Public Hall, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and the Moore Market gradually took up land from the People’s Park, and although the current area of the park is only a shell of its former self, it is still loved and visited by hundreds of Chennai residents.

On an optimistic note, Ashmitha said, “This park continues to be patronised by the locals and sees several people using its green space.” Subrayalur, the security of the park said, “Everyday, this park gets around 500 visitors in the early mornings, and a few people in the evenings.” As we walked out the park, children could be seen frolicking, elderly residents were resting on benches, and youngsters were busy in workouts.

One could rest easy knowing that despite the encroachments this park has endured, it still harbours a special place in the lives of those who visit it day after day, keeping its history alive.