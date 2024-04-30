An exposure to digital dilemma

CHENNAI: Back in the day, the only fake news we had to worry about were the rumours from nosy neighbours or wild stories from someone’s aunt. But now, with everything online and information flying at us from every direction, tackling misinformation has become a pressing concern. Against this backdrop, ‘TruthCon: Tackling Misinformation,’ a TEDx event curated by TEDxNapier Bridge, emerged as a beacon of hope amid this falsehood era. Held at the Kamarajar Arangam last weekend, this event unfolded over two days, featuring an exhibition and a TEDx salon where four expert speakers dissected the misuse of AI as a conduit for misinformation and its profound psychological implications for society.
The exhibition
Making this event stand out from its contemporaries, it hosted an interactive exhibition that captivated attendees with its diverse array of misinformation-related topics. From tracing its origins to exploring its impact on daily life, the exhibition delved deep into its existence, ranging from traditional media to digital media, offering practical steps to combat its dissemination. Notably, the commitment to sustainability shone through, with all exhibits crafted from recyclable cardboard, a choice that underscored the event’s environmental consciousness.
Stepping into the art gallery, friendly volunteers ushered the visitors through the exhibits. One standout feature that caught my attention was an interactive board near the entrance, inviting attendees to share what misinformation meant to them. Reading the responses offered a glimpse into the widespread impact of digital deception and how it was the need of the hour to tackle this situation. “What I like most about this exhibition is how it covers topics that aren’t often talked about, like what to do if you’re a victim of online deepfake,” remarked Reshma, a digital marketing professional from the city.
The afternoon session commenced with a musical performance by Uru Paanar, a band renowned for infusing contemporary rhythms with traditional instruments, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state. Following this, the engaging TEDx salon kicked off, featuring insightful talks by four speakers: Karen Rebelo, a fact-checker and journalist; Sindhuja Sankaran, a social psychologist; Muralitharan K, a journalist and Tamil history enthusiast; and Nilesh Christopher, a technology journalist. Each speaker delved into the intricate workings of AI and the alarming proliferation of misinformation across the nation. Following each talk, an interactive question-and-answer session provided attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers.
Karen Rebelo, deputy editor of Boom Live, set the tone as the day’s first speaker, urging attendees to approach digital information with both curiosity and skepticism. Stressing on the importance of verifying information’s authenticity, she advised, “If something is too good to be true, or if something is too bad to be true, or if something aligns too closely with your beliefs, you should check its source and authenticity before believing it.” Rebelo then tackled two critical facets of misinformation: its weaponisation in contemporary times and its interconnectedness with hate speech, highlighting that misinformation seldom operates in isolation but rather requires fuel to propagate. Addressing the psychological impact of misinformation and the ways it influences the mind, Sindhuja took to the stage, followed by Muralitharan, who recounted a story from Madurai to illustrate the enduring influence of misinformation throughout history. Wrapping up the day’s discussions, technology journalist Nilesh Christopher shed light on the growing use of deepfakes, particularly in political contexts, and their manipulation by social media users nationwide.
What the future beholds
Easwar, an engineering student in attendance, said, “I’ve always been drawn to disseminating misinformation, and these talks have equipped me with the tools to discern truth from falsehood. This newfound knowledge will undoubtedly help me guide my siblings and friends to find accurate information and to stop the spread of misinformation.” As the event drew to a close, the attendees were encouraged to exchange ideas, share insights, and forge connections with like-minded individuals passionate about tackling the challenges posed by this digital horror. Moreover, everyone left the venue with a sense of creating a future where truth triumphs over a sea of misled information.
(Inputs from Reshma Muthukumar)