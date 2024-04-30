An exposure to digital dilemma

CHENNAI: Back in the day, the only fake news we had to worry about were the rumours from nosy neighbours or wild stories from someone’s aunt. But now, with everything online and information flying at us from every direction, tackling misinformation has become a pressing concern. Against this backdrop, ‘TruthCon: Tackling Misinformation,’ a TEDx event curated by TEDxNapier Bridge, emerged as a beacon of hope amid this falsehood era. Held at the Kamarajar Arangam last weekend, this event unfolded over two days, featuring an exhibition and a TEDx salon where four expert speakers dissected the misuse of AI as a conduit for misinformation and its profound psychological implications for society.

The exhibition

Making this event stand out from its contemporaries, it hosted an interactive exhibition that captivated attendees with its diverse array of misinformation-related topics. From tracing its origins to exploring its impact on daily life, the exhibition delved deep into its existence, ranging from traditional media to digital media, offering practical steps to combat its dissemination. Notably, the commitment to sustainability shone through, with all exhibits crafted from recyclable cardboard, a choice that underscored the event’s environmental consciousness.

Stepping into the art gallery, friendly volunteers ushered the visitors through the exhibits. One standout feature that caught my attention was an interactive board near the entrance, inviting attendees to share what misinformation meant to them. Reading the responses offered a glimpse into the widespread impact of digital deception and how it was the need of the hour to tackle this situation. “What I like most about this exhibition is how it covers topics that aren’t often talked about, like what to do if you’re a victim of online deepfake,” remarked Reshma, a digital marketing professional from the city.

The afternoon session commenced with a musical performance by Uru Paanar, a band renowned for infusing contemporary rhythms with traditional instruments, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state. Following this, the engaging TEDx salon kicked off, featuring insightful talks by four speakers: Karen Rebelo, a fact-checker and journalist; Sindhuja Sankaran, a social psychologist; Muralitharan K, a journalist and Tamil history enthusiast; and Nilesh Christopher, a technology journalist. Each speaker delved into the intricate workings of AI and the alarming proliferation of misinformation across the nation. Following each talk, an interactive question-and-answer session provided attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with the speakers.