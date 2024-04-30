Chennai Corporation begins sample checks on roads, covers Vyasarpadi, Perambur on Day 1

CHENNAI: The city corporation commenced random checks of roads that have been already laid and those where work is still on, on Monday, following allegations of contractors producing fake mix design certificates to the project management consultants (PMCs) engaged by the corporation.

Chief engineer S Rajendiran held a meeting with four PMCs that are currently tasked with conducting quality checks for road projects, including endorsing mix design certificates. The PMCs have been asked to produce all the mix design certificates approved so far for independent verification by the civic body.

Simultaneously, a 12-member crew formed by the corporation has been drawing samples for already laid roads and roads where work is on. By the end of its first day on Monday, the team had covered areas including Vyasarpadi and Perambur, officials said. The quality checks are to be carried out with the help of the highways department or Anna University.

“We have started random checks and if the quality of roads is found wanting and not as per norms, we will pull up the PMCs and if necessary, blacklist them,” said a senior corporation official.

The corporation has also started its own wing for quality checking to reduce the scope of PMCs. One of the PMCs, LandTech Private Limited, had raised a complaint of two contractors producing fake mix design certificates, earlier this month. However, corporation officials questioned why the PMCs approved the fake certificates and subsequently, their bills, without checking its veracity. The certificates are usually issued by Anna University.

Corporation officials said they were also contemplating legal action against the erring contractor and PMC, pending inquiry. As of now, the civic body plans on withholding the security deposits and deducting payments from ongoing work to compensate for its losses.