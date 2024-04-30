Chennai man ‘falls’ to death after tiff with tenant

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the second floor of his house and onto the terrace of the neighbouring house in Koyambedu on Sunday evening. He was arguing with his tenant and police said they could not ascertain whether the tenant pushed the man.

The deceased Michael Durai Pandian (52) owned a three-storey complex in Koyambedu. He was residing on the ground floor while Venkatesan (30) was a resident on the second floor. On Sunday, Venkatesan got into an argument with Michael’s wife and allegedly attacked her when Michael intervened.

A police officer said, “When Michael tried to intervene, Venkatesh started running and reached the sunshade of the house on the second floor. Michael followed him and a tussle broke out and Micheal fell on the terrace of the neighbouring house. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. We are not sure if Venkatesan pushed him or he accidentally slipped and fell. Venkatesan is absconding.”