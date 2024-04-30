Doctors, lawyers urge Chennai police to grant ban exemption on sporting stickers

CHENNAI: After the city traffic police issued a warning on Saturday against private vehicles sporting stickers and symbols indicating various departments and professions, doctors and advocates have sought exemption from the crackdown.

The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has requested the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to exempt doctors from the ban which is to be implemented from May 2.

In a release, the association said the golden hour is important in the cases of cardiac arrest, road accidents and others. In such cases, when a doctor is stopped by the traffic police, a lot of time will be wasted in explanations.

President of Madras High Court Advocates Association G Mohana Krishnan on Monday sought the traffic police to withdraw the reference to the stickers on vehicles of duly-enrolled lawyers. He said the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry issues vehicle stickers to enrolled advocates after verification of their vehicle registration number and hologram. This is meant for seamless entry and parking on court premises and not to seek immunity from traffic rules.

“A clear distinction needs to be made between the issue of authorised stickers issued by a statutory body and advocates stickers sold on pavements,” he said in a statement. Section 198 of Motor Vehicle Act and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules do not apply to the intended cause of the police, he added.