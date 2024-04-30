Honouring great minds from IIT-Madras

CHENNAI: In a ceremony held at IIT Madras, Balaji Sampath, founder and CEO of AhaGuru, was felicitated as one of the 100 great IIT-ians for his contributions to India’s growth and development. The felicitation event marked a significant milestone as the first collaborative effort among IITs to recognise and celebrate the achievements of their alumni.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a commemorative book, curated by commander VK Jaitly, showcasing the remarkable accomplishments of Balaji Sampath and his fellow honorees. The momentous ceremony not only paid tribute to individual excellence but also underscores the collective impact of IIT alumni on the nation’s progress.

Along with Balaji, five other IITians in Chennai were honoured in the ceremony by the chief guest, professor Ravi Bhaskaran.

The other awardees included CN Raghvendran, an architect who has contributed globally, Srinivasan Vishwanathan, professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala who has empowered India through technology, B Santhanam, CEO of Saint Gobain and a renowned name in the industry with his contributions through CII, professor Sujatha Srinivasan whose work in the field of developing support equipment for the disabled has been acknowledged far and wide.

The felicitation ceremony set the stage for a series of events to be held in major cities across the country, where other alumni will be similarly honoured.