Hot stories off the street

CHENNAI: Peyaru dhan Laxmi ana kai la Lakshmi illayae (My name is Laxmi but I don’t have any money on me),” says Laxmi, a 60-year-old. Taking a jibe at herself, she says, “Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and then there is me who her family has abandoned on the streets.” During Covid, her son wanted to send her to their native citing that she would be away from the pandemic and safe. Unaware of what the widespread disease was, Laxmi agreed to leave. “He brought me here, to the Tambaram Railway Station, and asked me to wait until he gets us tickets,” she laments, sharing that he has not returned to date.

There are many such stories that the street dwellers would share if you sit and talk with them. “I have a house, gold savings, a well-running business, and generational wealth. My firstborn is greedy, wanting all for himself, he kicked us out in the middle of the night a year back,” says Manonmani, who with her husband and a son lives on the Railway Station Road, St Thomas Mount.

This incident has worsened the mental health of her son, Raja, and there have been times when he went missing. She shares, “He has had developmental issues since birth. Now, living on the streets in extreme conditions, it has become unmanageable. He wants to go home. There are times when he takes off saying that he will question his brother. Due to lapse in memory, he roams around the neighbourhood and comes back here.”

Government interventions

With the heat waves setting in, it is gruelling to live without a roof. Chennai’s weather has two moods; either it is simmering in extreme hotness or it is sinking in unruly floods. From offering water, elaneer and buttermilk in summer to providing umbrellas, raincoats, and blankets during the rainy and winter seasons, individuals come forward to provide safety, sanity, and security to the homeless. A few NGOs volunteer to fulfil the needs for the people on the streets. In collaboration with the government, they help providing a source of livelihood. A report by Chennai Corporation titled ‘Shelter for Homeless Initiative’ defines a homeless person as someone “who do not have a house...but live and sleep at pavements, parks, railway stations...live in temporary structures without walls under plastic sheets or thatch roofs on pavements.”

Concerning this, Chennai Corporation became a pioneer in providing protection and initiated the Shelter for Homeless Programme in 1992. A case was filed by ER Kumar against the Union of India in 2003 regarding the right to shelter homeless persons in urban areas. As a result, the Scheme of Shelters for Urban Homeless in 2013 under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) came into being, which was subsequently renamed in 2015 as the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY). This program aims to offer permanent shelters with basic amenities for the homeless in urban areas and acknowledges their economic contribution to the development of the city. A few schemes were implemented and revamped between 1992 and 2005, they were eventually withdrawn because of poor utilisation of funds.