Champions in the making

CHENNAI: Forty teachers from The Grove School, 68 schools and 1350 students from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been sweating blood for the past thirty days. They were preparing for the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) Regional Sports & Games 2024. The competition is one of the sporting platforms showcasing school students’ athletic talent and sportsmanship.
The students dressed in their sports uniforms — predominantly coloured black, violet, blue and yellow — assembled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday to participate in the ‘Regional Athletic Meet 2024’. At the inauguration of the event, the students representing the participatory schools such as The Grove School, Sishya OMR School, Good Earth School, Holy Innocents High School, National Academy School, Samskaara Academy, Kodaikanal Public School and others staged a march past.
As the head boy commanded “The Grove School, eyes right,” the students did so. They were saluted by Nanditha Krishna, president of The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation and the event’s chief guest. Also, an author and environmentalist, Nanditha said, “The Council has always firmly believed in the holistic development of the child in body, mind, and spirit. It realises the importance and role of sports, hence the council is on the mission of identifying sporting talent among children at the school level.”
With this, she declared the athletic event open and Sadhana Ravi from St Michael’s Academy circled the ground with a torch, leading the meet. She explained, “Sports is more like having fun and you should never get stressed. One has to wait for their performance because it comes with a chance for success.”
With a similar approach, Arjun Kannan from The Grove School, shared, “Last year at 400m running race at the same competition, I secured the fifth position. My sir motivated me by saying that I have one more year and then I put my mind and soul into practice. Now, I have got another chance to victory.” He is participating in the 400m, 800m and 400m relay races this year.
The competition is divided into six categories: sub-junior boys/girls (under 14), junior boys/girls (under 17), and senior boys/girls (under 19). The participants in these categories compete in field events — javelin throw, long jump, shot put, and high jump — and track events include 100m, 400m, 600m, 1500m running, and 3000m walk. The heats are conducted for three days, starting July 31 from 6 am through the evening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and SDAT Stadium. The winners from the competition — State level meet — will play for national level who will inturn take part in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).
The students were trained for two hours each day after school hours. “Children who indulge in sports as equal to academics, their mind is sharp, active, and the observation capability is increased. But schools these days have only two physical education classes a week. In my opinion, it should be extended to four to five. At Grove School, we give significance to sports,” expresses Vinoth, The Grove School’s PT master.
Concurring, Nanditha adds, “We (The Grove School) give a lot of importance to sports and athletics. Apart from PT masters, we have sports academy trainers come in and train our children in basketball, cricket, football, badminton and so on.” A total of 20 students from the school participated in the Regional Athletic Meet, of which three were girls. “During practice sessions, many girls step forward. So is not the scenario when it comes to competition. I hope this changes because looking at one girl other girls will want to participate,” he concludes.