Champions in the making

CHENNAI: Forty teachers from The Grove School, 68 schools and 1350 students from across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been sweating blood for the past thirty days. They were preparing for the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) Regional Sports & Games 2024. The competition is one of the sporting platforms showcasing school students’ athletic talent and sportsmanship.

The students dressed in their sports uniforms — predominantly coloured black, violet, blue and yellow — assembled at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday to participate in the ‘Regional Athletic Meet 2024’. At the inauguration of the event, the students representing the participatory schools such as The Grove School, Sishya OMR School, Good Earth School, Holy Innocents High School, National Academy School, Samskaara Academy, Kodaikanal Public School and others staged a march past.

As the head boy commanded “The Grove School, eyes right,” the students did so. They were saluted by Nanditha Krishna, president of The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation and the event’s chief guest. Also, an author and environmentalist, Nanditha said, “The Council has always firmly believed in the holistic development of the child in body, mind, and spirit. It realises the importance and role of sports, hence the council is on the mission of identifying sporting talent among children at the school level.”

With this, she declared the athletic event open and Sadhana Ravi from St Michael’s Academy circled the ground with a torch, leading the meet. She explained, “Sports is more like having fun and you should never get stressed. One has to wait for their performance because it comes with a chance for success.”