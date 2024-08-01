Chennai customs foils Bangkok-bound man’s attempt to smuggle 427 star tortoises

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai airport on Tuesday night foiled a Thailand-bound passenger’s attempt to smuggle 427 star tortoises. Sources said that Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials received an intelligence input that Sahul Hameed (29) of Ramanathapuram might be carrying suspicious objects. He was due to travel to Bangkok by flight FD 154.

Officials intercepted him at the departure hall and questioned him about the contents of his baggage. They searched his trolley suitcase and found four smaller bags inside which contained a total of 427 tortoises. Hameed, who claimed ignorance about the bag’s contents, was immediately detained and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials were informed about the seizure.

WCCB officials reached the spot and confirmed that the animals were star tortoises, which are endangered species. Hameed was placed under arrest and the tortoises were handed over to Guindy National Park for rehabilitation.