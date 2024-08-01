DG Vaishnav college triumphs

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College (Autonomous) won the State Level inter-collegiate men’s basketball tournament held at Madurai, organised by Sourashtra College, Madurai. In the final, DG Vaishnav College defeated PSG Arts & Science College, Coimbatore 60-65. Earlier, in the semifinals, DG Vaishnav College beat VOC College, Tuticorin 83-58.

Harshad, Arjun in joint lead

Overnight leader S Harshad of Coimbatore was joined by Arjun Adireddy of Telangana to lead with a score of three points each at the end of the fourth round of the 22nd Tamil Nadu IM norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association at Chennai on Wednesday.

Daeevik Wadhawan of Delhi, who defeated WGM Uuriintuya of Mongolia, moved to the second spot, together with the top seed Alexander Slizhevsky of Russia. In the other games, winner of the 21st edition of the norm tournament, G Aakash of Coimbatore, defeated GM Annageldyev Orazly of Turkmenistan, and Vedant Nagarkatte of Maharashtra overcame VS Nandish, the state under 27 champion from Coimbatore.

Chettinad Vidyashram sports meet

Chettinad Vidyashram school’s 39th Annual Sports Meet was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periyamet, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence. D Jaisankar, IAAS Principal Accountant General (Audit – I) was the chief guest who highlighted the profound impact of sports, and insisted that, “Sports instill discipline, foster teamwork, and cultivate perseverance — qualities essential for success.” Principal Dr Amudha Lakshmi then inspired the students, saying, “Each race you run is a journey of self-improvement and excellence. ”