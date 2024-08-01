DG Vaishnav college triumphs

CHENNAI: DG Vaishnav College (Autonomous) won the State Level inter-collegiate men’s basketball tournament held at Madurai, organised by Sourashtra College, Madurai. In the final, DG Vaishnav College defeated PSG Arts & Science College, Coimbatore 60-65. Earlier, in the semifinals, DG Vaishnav College beat VOC College, Tuticorin 83-58.
Harshad, Arjun in joint lead
Overnight leader S Harshad of Coimbatore was joined by Arjun Adireddy of Telangana to lead with a score of three points each at the end of the fourth round of the 22nd Tamil Nadu IM norm closed circuit chess tournament, organised by Tamil Nadu State Chess Association at Chennai on Wednesday.
Daeevik Wadhawan of Delhi, who defeated WGM Uuriintuya of Mongolia, moved to the second spot, together with the top seed Alexander Slizhevsky of Russia. In the other games, winner of the 21st edition of the norm tournament, G Aakash of Coimbatore, defeated GM Annageldyev Orazly of Turkmenistan, and Vedant Nagarkatte of Maharashtra overcame VS Nandish, the state under 27 champion from Coimbatore.
Chettinad Vidyashram sports meet
Chettinad Vidyashram school’s 39th Annual Sports Meet was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Periyamet, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence. D Jaisankar, IAAS Principal Accountant General (Audit – I) was the chief guest who highlighted the profound impact of sports, and insisted that, “Sports instill discipline, foster teamwork, and cultivate perseverance — qualities essential for success.” Principal Dr Amudha Lakshmi then inspired the students, saying, “Each race you run is a journey of self-improvement and excellence. ”
Pranit shines
Pranit J Ramchandani from Chennai garnered attention by being invited by the World Confederation of Billiards Sports to represent Team Asia - A in the Heyball cue sport discipline. Competing in international Heyball masters in China and the Asian tour since 2020, Pranit secured an impressive top-six finish in the 2023 Asia tour held in Vietnam.
The WCBS World Team Championship, held in Kielce, Poland, featured six teams: Europe A, Europe B, Asia A, Asia B, America, and Africa & the Rest of the World. Each team consisted of eight players across various cue sport disciplines, including four male and four female competitors in Snooker, Carrom Ball, Heyball, and 10-Ball Pool.
Big win for Stag CC
Half-centuries by VH Jaeswan (63 n.o) and M Vignesh (50) helped Stag CC beat FSCA by five wickets in a Fourth Division A Zone league match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league championship.
Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’ Zone: FSCA 161/8 in 30 ovs (S Sathish Kumar 35, R Pranav 35, A Tamilselvan 25, K Logesh 30, PG Deepak Priyadharshan 4/49) lost to Stag CC 162/5 in 23.3 ovs (VH Jaeswan 63 n.o, M Vignesh 50); SRF RC 132 in 18.4 ovs (B Sumanth Kumar 27, A Saravanan 28, G John Stephen Francies 25, S Sai Dhyanesh 3/35, S Siva Kumar 3/29) lost to Frank Worrell CC 133/2 in 24.5 ovs (B Shanmuga Sundaram 48, R Ajay Kumar 45 n.o).
IV Division ‘B’ Zone: Jaya Education Group RC 165/6 in 30 ovs (S Harish Babu 27, M Dinesh Kumar 38, V Poovendhan 35, E Hemanth Raj 4/23) bt DRBCCC Hindu College 135 in 27 ovs (S Sathya Narayanan 33, B Manigandan 4/23, S Gokul 3/34); SS CA 100 in 28.1 ovs (MP Sanjeev 28, D Devendiran 28, A Kumar 3/23) bt CP RC 101/6 in 15 ovs (KR Manoj Kumar 4/37).