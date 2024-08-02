Boy found dead, three minors detained at Jafferkhanpet, Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old was found dead along the banks of the Adyar River near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday. Three minors have been detained for questioning.

According to the police, the deceased, Sanjay of Jafferkhanpet was a Class 9 dropout and was involved in some minor cases. Sanjay used to live with his friends and relatives after his father’s death a few years ago. His mother married another man and moved out of town.

“Sanjay was involved in petty crimes but, being a minor, he was not formally booked or arrested. He was let go with warnings,” a police officer said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sanjay went to consume alcohol with his friends on Thursday. We found some injuries on his body and have registered a case of suspicious death. We have detained three of his friends for questioning,” police added.