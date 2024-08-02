Eight kg of gold seized from nine passengers at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Chennai Airport Customs over the last two days seized around eight kg of gold worth Rs 5.6 crore from nine passengers who came from Gulf and Southeast Asian countries. Sources said the seizures were made based on inputs from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In the first set of cases based on DRI Chennai’s inputs, gold chains weighing around 5.8 kg concealed by six passengers, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur and Dubai on Wednesday, were seized.

Further, three passengers who came from Dubai and Singapore were arrested for concealing 2.4 kg of gold in paste form in their rectum. This was based on DRI Kochi’s inputs, sources added. All the nine passengers were placed under arrest.