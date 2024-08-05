100 new govt buses flagged off; Chennai gets 58 low-floor coaches

CHENNAI: Chennai has received its first batch of 58 non-AC low-floor buses which are disabled-friendly and have kneeling facility for wheelchair ramp. The buses have a ground clearance of 400mm (it is 650mm for normal MTC deluxe buses and 850mm for others).

The new batch of 58 buses is part of the 100 buses flagged off by Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday, which includes 30 new regular buses and 12 refurbished buses.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has introduced these buses as deluxe service in about nine high demand routes on Sunday and will finalise the routes after studying the operational constraints if any arises due to road curves, height of speed breakers, and subways.

While conventional MTC buses are 11m long, the low-floor buses are 12m long and will require more space navigating tight areas during peak hours, according to the MTC crew.

“We will observe the operational feasibility on each route before finalising them. Priority has been given to high-density routes. If there are any disruptions like speed breakers or other issues, we will address them with GCC or highway authorities,” MTC MD Alby John Varghese told TNIE.

Chennai city has 387km of bus route roads, apart from 260km of state highway roads and 50km roads maintained by NHAI. The minimum road width required for operating an MTC bus is 40ft.

In 2011-12, MTC received 100 AC low-floor buses and 1,000 non-AC semi-low-floor buses under JNNURM assistance. These buses were phased out between 2016 and 2018.

According to an official note, MTC has been allocated 611 low-floor buses, including electric ones, with 58 already inducted into the fleet and the remaining to be added within six months.