Art that transcends boundaries

CHENNAI: "In the Quran, God says, being hopeless is haram, so there will never be an end to my hope, even after my last breath,” said Kashmiri singer Ahmad Parvez, behind the scenes of ‘Textures of Traditions’, a two-day cultural fest, in 2023. In Chennai, at India’s first art market, Ahmad performed a lyrical Urdu and Kashmiri poetry — blending folk and blues of his homeland, often linked with picturesque mountains and snow.
Hope and art are inseparable in moving towards resistance, the artist reminds us while painting narratives of his beautiful homeland, where he remains a “hostage in paradise.” Cut to 2024, clips and interviews of Ahmad and his music are seamlessly sewn into ‘Textures of Traditions’, a Documentary Film, a retrospective melange of the festival that celebrated cultures across India. “Great cultures are ones that hold spaces for other cultures; culture is the essence of politics,” Ahmad states on a large screen, with the hope and determination palpable, even months later.
In the grassy terrain of the Tagore Film Centre, NFDC, the documentary ferried spectators to moments of the festival in September 2023. A board at the entrance of the hall, sets the tone for the festival, quoted: “Lay the path where you struggled being new, to indicate directions to those who come after you.” Culture, arts, and politics are at the heart of the 40-minute film, mirroring ‘Textures of Traditions’ which was documented by students of LV Prasad. TNIE was the print partner of the festival.
“Art is deeply political; every person brings multiple identities to their art practice. With that comes many strands, tradition is not a static thing, there may be one tradition but how we imbue ourselves through it comes through textures,” explains Swarnamalya Ganesh, dancer, historian, and managing trustee of Ranga Mandira Trust. She adds the festival was inclusive, spotlighted art forms in crevices and that she was interested in understanding arts that were marginalised by society.
Bringing together over 100 artistes, ‘Textures of Traditions’ hoped to address the nitty-gritty of building a sustainable industry around the arts. Bringing together art forms like Manipuri dance, Nangiyar Koothu to Parai Aattam, the festival focussed on inclusion and breaking the stereotype of inside vs outside forms.
Highlighting the theme ‘all cultures, cultures for all’, Swarnamalya notes that space was crucial to speak about art and identity. In today’s time, where India is poised as having one culture, these art forms showcase the many strands, threads, and weaves that build this country’s diverse and rich culture.
“Art need not be performed or on a grand stage, it could be done in an intimate space with the main thrust on inclusivity. Literature and art transcend borders. Cherishing culture is the moral responsibility of all artists. Art, literature, and music have the power to liberate your soul,” said Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Lok Sabha MP. Releasing the documentary, she said, imagination is important for an artiste or writer.
Drawing from writers like Robert Frost, Vladimir Nabakov, and Plato, Thamizhachi underlined that everything political and cultural must be celebrated. Chief guest MLA Mylai Velu said that culture must not be forgotten but its history and pride must be passed on to future generations.
At the start of 2025, ‘Textures of Traditions’ will bring out its second edition. This time, as Swarnamalya tells CE, it will be a three-day event with a film festival, book exhibition, and as usual, a vibrant appreciation of all arts.