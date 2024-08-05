Death threat letter: Armstrong’s family receives police protection

CHENNAI: The Ayanavaram police have made security arrangements and deployed personnel at the Ayanavaram apartment where former BSP state chief K Armstrong’s family resides at present.

This comes after an unidentified person sent a death threat letter to one of Armstrong’s houses in Sembium, which is now unoccupied. Police have registered a case and inquiry is under way. A police source said, “Police personnel have been stationed outside the apartment complex

in Ayanavaram and outside the residence in Sembium.” After Armstrong’s death, his wife Porkodi was made the state coordinator of BSP, while advocate Anandhan was appointed as the party’s state president. On July 5, Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang at Sembium.