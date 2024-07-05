BSP TN state president K Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: K Armstrong (52), the State president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death by an unidentified six-member gang near Sembium here on Friday evening.

He was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road where the doctors declared that he was brought dead. His body was then sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a postmortem. At least five special teams have been formed by the Greater Chennai Police to trace and nab the suspects. Two other associates of Armstrong, who were near him, also sustained injuries and are under treatment.

According to the police, Armstrong, along with a few of his party cadres, was overseeing construction work of a building at Venugopal Street in Sembium at around 7 pm when the six-member gang came in two bikes and surrounded him. They allegedly hacked him with knives and machetes and fled, leaving Armstrong in a pool of blood. His partymen, who were nearby, rushed him to the private hospital where he was declared dead. The weapons were left behind at the scene of crime, said police.