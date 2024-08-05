Showers likely to lash Chennai, nearby districts for three more days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, The Nilgiris, the ghat areas of Coimbatore, and Karaikal on Monday. Officials at the RMC said that rains in Chennai and surrounding districts are also likely to continue for two to three days as a result of upper air circulation while weather bloggers predicted it to continue at least for a week.

In the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Sunday, Tiruvallur and Chengapattu districts recorded highest rainfall receiving 4 cm each.

The rain in the coastal areas is due to the north-south trough observed over lower tropospheric levels along the coastal parts of the state. While the heavy rainfall alert was given to northern coastal districts on Sunday, rains are expected in coastal districts around delta region on Monday, said an RMC official. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are also expected on Monday.

The forecast also added that the state is likely to experience light to moderate rain in some areas, with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated locations until August 10. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have received 19.2 cm of rain from June 1 to August 4 during the southwest monsoon which is 59% higher than the normal rainfall of 12.8 cm.

In Chennai, light to moderate rain is possible in some areas, with the maximum temperature likely to be around 36-37°C and the minimum temperature around 27-28°C on Monday. In the past 24 hours ending on Sunday morning, Nungambakkam registered lowest temperature of 26.6°C while it was 23.6°C in Meenambakkam. Various parts of city including Anna Nagar, Velachery, Pallikaranai, Adambakkam, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu, Teynampet, Maduravoyal, Valasaravakkam and Kolathur among other areas received rainfall with heavy winds on Sunday evening.