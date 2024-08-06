Mom forces minor into prostitution, arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police have arrested six people, including the victim’s mother, and booked them under the Pocso Act for forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution. The police said that issue came to light when the girl lodged a police complaint with the MKB Nagar All Women Police Station.

According to the police, Preethi (name changed) was a school dropout and her parents were separated. Preethi’s mother had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Muthulakshmi of Pulianthope a few years back. As she could not repay it, she sent Preethi to Muthulakshmi’s house to work as a domestic help.

“However, after some time, Muthulakshmi and her husband Nishanth forced Preethi into prostitution. After struggling for nearly a year, Preethi fled the house and went back to her mother. Despite knowing that Muthulakshmi was forcing her daughter into prostitution, Preethi’s mother kept telling her to go back to the house,” an officer said.

Unable to convince her mother, Preethi left her house and went to live with her boyfriend. However, Preethi’s mother kept calling her on her phone to return to Muthulakshmi. Preethi then lodged a police complaint, based on which police registered a case under Pocso Act.

After an inquiry, the police arrested Preethi’s mother, Muthulakshmi, Nishanth, and Muthulakshmi’s relatives Ajith, Sanjay and Mageshwaran. Preethi has been moved to a rescue home, police added.