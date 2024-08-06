Notes from the backstage

CHENNA: An actor and director in his own right, dapper S Shivpprasadh prefers to be known as the bearer of the legacy of his uncle, Nataka Kavalar RS Manohar. After his demise in 2006, Shiv, as he is known in the world of Tamil stage, shares that an inner voice told him that the onus was on him to carry on the great work of an actor-director.

The impact of Shiv in Tamil, Malayalam, and English plays, with the freedom and guile of a racing horse who had found its moorings, is profound. Donning different attires — be it a freedom fighter or a Vallalar — harping on the values and virtues of human life, Shiv has always stood tall. He had been greatly influenced by Manohar’s plays, which he used to watch from the box office seat of the stage.

Playing the historical character of Chanakya, a favourite play of Manohar, Shiv vividly brought out the shrewd acumen of the character, underscoring the message that in a mind game, the cards had to be played close to the chest. Never reveal your plans, was the message.

This masterly act prompted thespian cine actor Sivakumar to draw a parallel between Manohar and Shiv and the requisite punches in the voice modulation. Veteran dramatist MB Moorthy echoed the same feelings. When he closed his eyes and listened to the dialogues, he only saw Manohar in the all-important execution act.

Conferred with the Nataka Kala Jothi for playing the ruthless politician Neelamegham character in the social masterpiece Tharaiye Meyl Piraka Vaiethan crafted by his daughter Sruuthi, Shiv saw it as a magnum opus where he saw his work getting the due award.

Running a drama troupe, Nataka Kavalar Chemal RS Manohar’s NXGs (Next Generation) as his sole proprietary concern, Shiv is hard-pressed to keep going. He says, “Having retained the historic sets of my uncle, there is a duty-bound conscience to keep going. My daughter Sruuthi is a pillar of support and the involvement of like-minded artistes in the troupe has been the bottom line of the success story. Much like Manohar, our plays do not compromise on anything — be it the lavish sets, costumes and in rendering the perfection where the heart is on the sleeve when the dialogues pierce the walls of the auditorium.”