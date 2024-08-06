TN CM Stalin inspects infra works worth Rs 355.23 crore in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated several infrastructure projects valued at Rs 8.45 crores in Kolathur assembly constituency on Monday. Stalin who also represents the constituency in the Assembly, inspected ongoing works of projects worth Rs 355.23 crore and directed the authorities to ensure their timely completion.

During his visit, the CM reviewed the ongoing construction of a TANGEDCO substation in Ganesh Nagar, which is being developed at a cost of Rs 110.92 crore. This sub-station is expected to provide uninterrupted power supply to Kolathur, Periyar Nagar, Annai Nagar, Nermai Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar.

Stalin also visited the sewage pumping station at Venus Nagar in Kolathur, which was launched at Rs 19.56 crore and inspected its functioning.

Subsequently, he inspected the construction of a modern market being constructed by the CMDA at a cost of Rs 23.5 crore, the renovation of Thanikachalam canal at Rs 91.36 crore cost and the construction of a speciality hospital in Periyar Nagar at a cost of Rs 109.89 crore.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated new classrooms at the Chennai High School and Elementary School, and other infrastructure at GKM colony, built at a total cost of Rs 8.45 crore. Ministers Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu, GCC Mayor R Priya and other elected representatives and authorities were present during Stalin’s visit.