CHENNAI: Cambodge, also known as Malabar tamarind, is a tropical fruit cherished for its culinary and medicinal properties. This fruit originates from the Western Ghats of India, thriving amid the lush greeneries of Kerala, Karnataka and the Nilgiris.

With its evergreen tree and gracefully drooping branches, the cambodge stands tall at heights up to 18 meters.

The fruit itself resembles an apple in size, with a vibrant yellow hue when ripe. Its distinct appearance features six to eight grooves, forming blunt lobes within a tough rind. Inside lie the succulent arils, accompanied by six to eight seeds. Each fruit typically weighs between 50 to 180 grams.

In culinary traditions, the dried rind of the cambodge serves as a flavourful condiment, enhancing the taste of various dishes, particularly curries. Across Sri Lanka, it finds a unique application in fish preservation, where the dried rind, combined with salt, aids in curing.

Beyond its gastronomic utility, the cambodge has medicinal significance for its hydroxy citric acid content. This compound renders it invaluable in the formulation of anti-obesity drugs, contributing to wellness beyond borders.

Courtesy: Spices Board