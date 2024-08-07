Flavours cooked in one pot

CHENNAI: Biryani is much more than a one-pot nutritious dish of rice and meat. The addition and deletion of a couple of spices, a slight change in the cooking technique, and the type of rice used completely change the end product resulting in myriad varieties of biryani. As we have already explored the biryani varieties from the southern states of India, let’s move to the other parts of the country and explore the variants there.

Bombay/Mumbai/Degchi Biryani from the Mumbai region is a type of layered biryani where flavoured basmati rice, potatoes, meat, fried onions, and dried plums are layered and cooked in the dum method. A dollop of melted ghee goes on top of this biryani and is distinguished by the tinge of sweetness from the plums and caramelised onions. The presence of large chunks of fried potatoes adds a new dimension to the dish. Surprisingly, potatoes are a staple in the biryani made in both eastern and western India. The dum cooking technique and the addition of saffron milk make this biryani flavourful.

The Parsi Berry Pulao, a signature dish of the Parsi community, is famous in this region and is a very close cousin of biryani. This one-pot meal is made with meat, fried onion, and rice along with the unique zereshk berries giving it a sweet and sour taste, which has a huge fan following.

As you travel further in the north-western direction, you reach the Kutch region. Their culinary directory has the famous Memoni/Kutchi/Sindhi Biryani. This variant was introduced by the Memonsan ethnic trading community who migrated from the Sind area of Pakistan. The addition of potatoes, dried plums, loads of mint, coriander, and lemon slices make this biryani fresh and zesty. The layering and then the slow, long cooking process gives us fluffy rice with an almost crispy bottom crust, very similar to the Persian tahdig.

Up north, in Kashmir, you get the much-debated ‘vegetarian biryani’. Though biryani is generally made with meat, a version loaded with vegetables called the Tahari Biryani is famous here. The Hindu Pandits, being vegetarians, did not want to miss out on this delicacy and substituted meat with potatoes and vegetables. This is often made without onion or garlic. The addition of asafoetida, ground fennel seeds, dry ginger, and garam masala contribute to the savoury note of this dish and the addition of nuts gives it texture.