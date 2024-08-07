Milestones in a mess menu

Unsure of the practices in the early days, Manoj takes CE through the operations carried out by his grandfather — the second generation at work — Padmanaban. “My grandfather was very hardworking. He took all the work upon himself, from buying vegetables in the morning to plating the dish. People were hired only to serve the plate on the table,” he shares.

Padmanaban was sincere in his work. To keep customers attracted, he experimented with the sweets on the plate. Manoj shares from his early memory, “We have been serving food only on banana leaves. Thatha (grandfather) was very moody. If he felt like having badam halwa, he served badam halwa, if he felt like kesari then customers ate kesari. There was no standardisation on the sweet menu and people enjoyed it.” He adds that the sweets were a surprise element on the menu and people looked forward to it.

It is the recipe he mastered that has been passed on through generations. “My father followed the recipes given by him. He followed the same. Now with my generation, I do most of the supervising work. Other works such as preparing food, purchasing raw materials, presenting a dish, and other errands are run by the staff,” he adds.

The mess has employed eight North Indians who are trained to be observant. Manoj explains, “Once you visit our eatery and order food, the staff members make note of your likings. Some prefer idli with chutney, some soft dosai, some crisp vadai and others like strong coffee with less sugar. The boys remember the order and when you visit again even before you say ‘strong-a oru coffee’, the staff knows it and serves accordingly.” He says that this makes the customers get homelike care which in turn results in them visiting the mess more often.

Actor Simbu orders food from Rayar’s Mess almost thrice a week, claims Manoj. “Since we customise our delivery, they crave it regularly. Veterans like MGR, have been our regular customers,” claims Manoj. Another unique quality of the mess is that it functions at fixed timing and has a fixed menu. The working hours are from 7 am to 10 am — offering idli, vadai, pongal, and coffee — and 3 pm to 8 pm in the evenings — providing varieties of dosai and bonda with coffee.

While the highest price is `65 for ghee dosai, the lowest is for idli at `15. “During my grandfather’s time, the dishes were served at half aana. The billing system was on board and balpam (chalk) now it is on a white paper,” shares Manoj. The bill is not delivered to the clients at their seats, but the customers make their bills. “The individuals approach us and list their order. Appa (father) or chithappa (uncle) note it on paper with the cost of each dish. The customers add the price and pay the bill,” he elucidates.

Rayar’s Mess is a legacy of serving quality food at a reasonable price. With time they adapted themselves. For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the mess registered itself on food delivery applications and proved their motto of ‘customer first’. Standing strong at 90, they plan to expand their business to a larger space and eventually to franchises. But as of now, their focus is on attracting customers.