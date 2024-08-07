TN government expedites land acquisition to convert 10km of ECR into six lanes

CHENNAI: In light of the proposed 14.6km four-lane elevated corridor from Jayanthi Theatre Junction to Uthandi on East Coast Road (ECR), and the modernisation of Thiruvanmiyur bus stand, the state highways department has expedited land acquisition for converting the 10.3 km stretch of ECR from Thiruvanmiyur to Akkarai in to six lanes.

Last week, nearly 20 buildings opposite Thiruvanmiyur bus stand were demolished to facilitate the widening work. Once the six-lane work is complete, construction of the elevated corridor is likely to be taken up by next year, according to senior highways officials.

The ECR stretch from LB Road-OMR intersection to Uthandi experiences heavy traffic congestion throughout the day, mainly due to vehicles travelling between densely populated residential areas along ECR.

According to the Indian Road Congress norms and highway guidelines, an elevated corridor should be constructed if 40% of the road traffic is heading straight without deviations. “ECR now meets the criteria for an elevated corridor,” an official said. The road carries about 1.2 lakh vehicles daily.