Five-year-old girl electrocuted to death while opening refrigerator in Chennai

CHENNAI: A five-year-old girl got electrocuted to death when she tried to open the refrigerator at her house in Nandhavana Mettur in Avadi on Tuesday.

Avadi police said the deceased, G Roopavathi, studied Class 1 in a private school nearby. Her father Gautam worked as a private bank staff and her mother was a homemaker.

Roopavathi has two younger sisters. “Late Tuesday evening, the child tried to open the door of the refrigerator at her house. As she touched it, she got electrocuted and collapsed.

Hearing the scream, her parents rushed to the room. They took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead,” police said.