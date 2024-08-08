IIT-M plans to set up quantum hub in Chennai

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has submitted a proposal to set up a thematic quantum communication hub in Chennai and a decision would likely be taken up by the Department of Science and Technology by the end of this month, according to IIT-M professor Anil Prabhakar.

Prabhakar, from IIT-M department of electrical engineering, said that the country is setting up four thematic hubs in the domains of quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing metrology, and quantum material devices.

“We are aspiring to be a quantum communications hub. The proposals are being evaluated,” said Prabhakar while providing a tour of the Rs 21 crore quantum lab, funded by Mphasis, on the campus on Wednesday.

The lab, inaugurated by Deepa Nagraj, global head of sparkle innovation ecosystem at Mphasis, aims to accelerate fundamental and applied research in quantum computing.

Quantum communication takes advantage of the laws of quantum physics to secure data transmission through protocols offering a highly secure alternative to traditional encryption methods.

The professor added that the department will also be announcing technical groups for the hubs. “A quantum hub consists of four or five technical groups, which form the governing board. The hub will then call for proposals and create what are called spoke institutions, where smaller amounts of research gets done,” he said.

The National Quantum Mission got approval from the Union Cabinet on April 19, 2023, with an outlay of `6,004 crore.