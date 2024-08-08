Mangroves along TN coast to be mapped using geospatial tech, AI

CHENNAI: Mangroves along the coast of Tamil Nadu will be mapped using geospatial technology and artificial intelligence (Geo-AI), in a collaborative effort by MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and Microsoft. The project, Geo-AI Blue Carbon Programme of MSSRF, was launched by Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thaiga Rajan, at the international conference ‘Hunger-Free World: Prof MS Swaminathan’s Vision for an Evergreen Revolution’ on Wednesday.

The project aims to transform the measurement of carbon sequestration in mangroves, sea grass and salt marshes along the coast by leveraging advanced Geo-AI technologies.

The project would focus on drone based imaging of coastal areas in the state. Through AI tools, the ground biomass of mangrove trees will be measured providing insights about the carbon storage capacity. This will ensure providing data for policy decisions and better conservation and management.

Mangroves are the most productive ecosystems in the world and have the potential to support the livelihoods of millions of people. They significantly contribute to climate change mitigation through carbon storage and adaptation by reducing the vulnerability of coastal areas to inclement weather, protecting them from erosion and sea level rise.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo unveiled the foundation’s new logo. Several empowering initiatives were launched, including the Fisher Women Connect app by NABARD chairman KV Shaji, which empowers fisherwomen with digital tools and resources in collaboration with Reliance Foundation and USAID.