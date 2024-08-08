Street side stories

CHENNAI: There is a certain charm in documenting stories of people and how they lived, the friends they made, the games they played and much more. It takes you back in time, and makes people feel relatable and many larger-than-life personas almost human.

When I started documenting the childhood of many known faces of Chennai, I was unsure what to expect. Of course, since I work on reviving traditional games, I was keen to guide the conversation into childhood games and play and I was not disappointed because what followed was an interesting assortment of games, play, songs, funny rules, and much more. However, what was a bonus was the almost endearing innocence of the memories that were recounted.

For example, Sriram Venkatakrishnan, a well-known historian, talked about how he hated sports day and sports class because he was bad at it and would often fake an upset stomach. It can sound almost amusing to those of us who used the same excuse to get out of Maths, Chemistry, and more, but revelled on the sports field yet that endearing innocence of a young boy who was terrified of sports, makes us want to go “Awww” while bringing a smile to our face.

Similarly, RU Srinivas, a corporate professional who took a break from the corporate world to create a startup called The Idli Factory, talks about his time spent in CIT Nagar, just off Anna Salai, not to be mixed with the CIT Colony he is quick to add. He talks about how they virtually lived on the roads, because there was no traffic, merely four cars a day. Interestingly, he went on to sell that same property because he said it took him a long time to merely cross the road. Such a stark contrast to today and changing landscape of Chennai!

I could well relate to that memory, because I remember playing just off Lattice Bridge Road in Adyar and running across the road to pick up a ball — a road you would have to take a deep breath to simply have the courage to cross in full traffic flow today. Srinivas also relates how much time was spent on the trees — the mango tree, the guava tree, the gooseberry tree and how they would just give the fruit a quick rub on what was probably a very grubby shirt. He also recollects visiting his neighbour, not by entering through the front door or gate, but by jumping over the wall or climbing the tree to go straight to the first floor, which was always open.