30 families evicted to restore Madhavaram lake in Chennai have no place to call home

CHENNAI: Around 30 families in Madhavaram, whose homes were demolished on July 24 as part of a Rs 43-crore project to restore 400 acres of Madhavaram lake (retteri) as a drinking water source, have accused the Water Resources Department (WRD) of unfairly evicting them without giving alternative resettlement option. Some of the families claimed that they even have pattas for the land on which their houses were built.

Arul C, who works at a call centre, told TNIE, “Both my parents are daily-wage labourers. We bought a piece of land from a relative 15 years ago and moved in. I have the sale deed, property tax receipts, and also a patta which was reviewed by the local MLA. Now, we are without a house.”

As of now, the city corporation does not collect property tax from buildings considered to be built on objectionable and poromboke lands though a proposal is under its consideration.

Residents said a notice was put up by authorities on July 22 and evictions began at 6am on July 24, leaving them no time to even salvage their belongings.

The Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) that flagged the issue in its report said, “They were rendered homeless in a day. Their livelihood and education of children have been affected. Few of the families have moved to rented houses and many are residing with their relatives, friends etc.”