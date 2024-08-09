42 days on, kin learn cops buried missing 41-yr-old in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 42-day search for a missing 41-year-old man from West Mambalam ended in shock for the kin after they learned he had died on the railway tracks and was buried by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The family members of Niwas Krishnan (41), including his mother Thenmozhi (65) and sisters, had recently filed a missing complaint as he went missing on June 25 after an argument with them.

The school dropout regularly had fights with his family members and would walk out, but return in a few days. Because of this, the family did not worry too much for a couple of days. They had filed a complaint with the Kumaran Nagar police.

CCTV footage showed him walking on a lane near his house, police said. The family members also posted missing photographs of Niwas on social media to spread the word. They also visited multiple hospitals to check if he was admitted and taking treatment, or in the worst case, he had died there so that his body could be retrieved.

A few days ago, they got word from a local NGO about an unidentified body found on the railway tracks near Saidapet. The face was badly injured, but the family recognised Niwas based on the clothes and a bracelet worn on his wrist. They rushed to the GRP station in Egmore, where they found his body’s photograph on the newsletter board. Officials told them that he had been buried at Moolakotham burial ground. The family performed his last rites there.