800 kg rotten meat seized from Shenoy Nagar shop

CHENNAI: Food Safety Department officials seized a whopping 800 kg of decomposed meat from a beef shop in Shenoy Nagar on Thursday. The shop was sealed citing unhygienic maintenance and suspected unauthorised beef slaughter.

Designated Food Safety Officer for Chennai Dr P Satheeshkumar said they suspected that the shop staff had been dumping meat waste in the Cooum river that was flowing alongside the shop. Samples of the meat were sent to the veterinary college for tests, and the rest of it was handed over to the city corporation for destroying.

Food safety officials conducted the raid along with corporation officials. The vendor allegedly evaded questions regarding where he received the meat from and who were his frequent customers. He said slaughtering of animals was not carried out at the shop. Officials suspect that the shop catered to roadside eateries. They sealed the shop and seized the owner’s mobile phone.