CEOs to face heat for delay in giving nod for school infrastructure works in Chennai

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has warned all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) of disciplinary action if there is a delay in granting permission for infrastructure works in schools, particularly those mandated by court orders. The move follows complaints about delays in starting construction work in schools owing to pending approvals.

“It has come to the department’s attention that there are unnecessary delays at the district level in sanctioning these projects,” states the circular issued by school education director S Kanappan. It added that the CEOs should ensure that established norms and standards are followed during construction.

In cases where donors wish to provide facilities, they should immediately be given an acknowledgment for their contribution. If donations are made in the form of money, these funds should be promptly transferred to the school’s account managed by the school management committee. Additionally, CEOs must update EMIS with details of the funds received and ongoing works.

CEOs have also been instructed to ensure that the projects are completed on time and progress reports are sent regularly to the law officer.