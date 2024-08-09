College students create ruckus on MTC bus, held

CHENNAI: Ten college-going students were detained by the Thiruvottiyur police on charges of creating ruckus on an MTC bus on Thursday. Police said the students had boarded the MTC bus (route 101 - Poonamalee to Thiruvottiyur) at the stop near the Chennai beach railway station around 3pm.

After getting in, they started singing vulgar songs, much to the disgust of the passengers and MTC staff on board. Driver Prabhakaran initially restrained from admonishing them, but stepped in when their ruckus began to disturb other passengers. He also sent out information regarding this to the police.

When the driver confronted the students about the vulgar songs near the Thiruvottiyur bus terminus, they took out knives concealed in their clothes and threatened him. The driver quickly shut the automatic doors and alerted the cops who immediately came to the spot.

They seized a few knives and also found alcohol mixed in their soft drink bottles. The youngsters, who were from popular colleges in the city, were immediately detained by for questioning.