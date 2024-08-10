Breastfeeding: What after maternity leave?

CHENNAI: All moms are superhumans. Working women can and should breastfeed. It’s important to have a plan in place to ensure the availability of breast milk for your baby. Here are some tips:

Start early: Begin using breast pumps to express milk 2-3 weeks before returning to work. Electric breast pumps are convenient and help avoid fatigue. Use an electric steriliser to keep the pump and other utensils clean. Small, handy sterilisers are easily available.

Regular expression: Aim to express milk 3-4 times daily. Utilise the breastfeeding break that working women are entitled to until the baby is 15 months old.

Proper storage: Store pumped milk in hard plastic, glass, or steel bottles. Wash and sterilise them. Follow the first-in, first-out rule. Expressed milk should be used within four hours if kept at room temperature. Milk stored in a refrigerator at 40C can be used within 24 hours. Thaw it by keeping it at room temperature for half an hour before feeding; once thawed, do not refrigerate. Avoid using a microwave. Milk expressed during working hours can be stored in a refrigerator and transported in cool containers with ice packs.

Involve caregivers: Encourage caregivers to help with feeding and use nifty cups, or spoons. Recognise baby cues and avoid long intervals between feeds. To prevent nipple confusion, bottles are better avoided, but if they must be used, ensure thorough cleaning and sterilisation before each feed.

Seek workplace support: Many workplaces provide support for breastfeeding mothers, including private rooms for milk expression with necessary facilities. Seek support from colleagues and authorities. If possible, work-from-home opportunities can facilitate breastfeeding while balancing work responsibilities.

Maintain nutrition and hydration: Keeping up with your nutrition and hydration is crucial for supporting breastfeeding. Direct breastfeeding after working hours will help sustain breast milk availability. Most babies sleep for longer stretches (6 to 7 hours) beyond 6 months. Continuous sleep for at least 4 to 5 hours will help you feel refreshed for the next working day.