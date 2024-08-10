Memories of battles and bravery

CHENNAI: When war broke out in Kargil in 1999, the second battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles was mobilised to fight the battle from the borders of Rajasthan. Col. David Devasahayam (Retd) commissioned the battalion. While he guarded the borders, his wife Dr Renuka David, then a frontier doctor in the Indian army, was housed in a separate family accommodation in Thiruvananthapuram. “We were all ladies staying alone but united in a way. There was no fear as we supported each other. We met the ladies of the jawans and gave them encouragement and strength, while taking care of each other’s welfare,” shares Dr Renuka, founder of the Radiant Wellness Conclave.

Instituted in 2015, the Conclave celebrates nine dimensions of wellness, including physical, emotional, intellectual, financial, occupational, and technological. This year’s Conclave celebrates 25 years of the Kargil War victory by inviting the war veterans, to honour their contributions to the nation’s defense. “Five years back, one panel was moderated to commemorate 20 years of the Kargil war victory. It was so well received. Then, we realised that so much about the war needs to be told, which many civilians do not know about. Hence the 25th year celebrations,” she says.

Ahead of the event, CE chats with Major General Lakhwinder Singh (Retd) and Lt General Yogesh Kumar Joshi (Retd) to capture their roles and memories of the historic war.

Cold challenges

“The initial days were not so coordinated because we thought that infiltrators were fighting for azadi and the response by the Indian military was based on that. But, it turned out that they were Pakistan Army units, and then the reaction changed,” points out Lakhwinder Singh, the commander of the artillery brigade of 8 Mountain Divisions. Describing the Indian Army, he says, “The Army is very professional and is experienced in combat.”

With changes in strategies and becoming war-ready, several other difficulties were faced by the soldiers. Explaining them, the commanding officer of 13 JAK RIF, YK Joshi says, “This battle was unique because the Army fought at a very difficult high altitude terrain with heights ranging from 10 to 18,000 feet. The enemy was sitting on top. But before you could reach the enemy, the army had to fight the climate and the terrain.”