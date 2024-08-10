Michaung lessons: Flood mitigation focus now on south Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Michaung last year, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has shifted its flood prevention focus to certain areas in south Chennai. The state government has already allocated Rs 30.5 crore for pre-monsoon preparedness in these areas.

Officials said various works, including maintenance of the Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar, and Araniyar rivers, removal of the sand bar at the Muttukadu mouth, and clearing of silt, sludge, and debris from Pudhupattinam sea mouth, will be completed before September to ensure free flow of water during the northeast monsoon.

“We plan to execute as many as 138 tasks. These include the removal of debris, waste materials, and aquatic weeds to ensure the free flow of water bodies in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts. Last monsoon, many arterial roads and residential areas between Mudichur near Tambaram and Velachery were completely flooded, causing immense hardship for residents,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.

To prevent similar issues this year, flood mitigation work has already begun in Shollinganallur, Keelkatalai, Vengaivasal, Velachery, Ottiyambakkam, Perumbakkam, Narayanapuram, and surrounding localities, he added.

Highlighting the missing links in stormwater drains, the official said, “Since 2017, the WRD has been constructing stormwater drains in south Chennai. We have identified 27 missing links, but have completed work in only 11 drains in nine places including Narayapuram, Mudichur and Tambaram.” He further said that construction of drains alone won’t suffice to prevent floods if rainfall exceeds normal levels.